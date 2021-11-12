Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 248,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,629. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.