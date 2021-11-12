Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.73. 270,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,130. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

