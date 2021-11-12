Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.32. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,167 shares of company stock worth $4,137,888 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. 133,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

