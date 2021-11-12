Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

CVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,321 shares of company stock worth $3,214,277 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth $153,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.