Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $350.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.30 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $301.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.70. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,550. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $118.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

