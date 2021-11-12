Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $18.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.73 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $74.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $547.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

