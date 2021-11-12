Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.39 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.