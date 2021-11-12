Analysts Issue Forecasts for Minerals Technologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

