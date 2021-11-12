Analysts Offer Predictions for Allakos Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $83.24 on Friday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Allakos by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allakos by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after buying an additional 83,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

