Analysts Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

