Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Target Price at $14.94

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PPRQF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.05. 1,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

