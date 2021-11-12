Analysts Set Expectations for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $73.44 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,874 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

