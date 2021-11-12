Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $25.30

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. 48,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

