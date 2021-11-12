Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target at $301.75

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

