Analysts Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.