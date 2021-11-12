Analysts Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.
In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RCII stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
