Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $44.18

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSHA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

