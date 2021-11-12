Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $61.33

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.