Analysts Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Target Price at $621.12

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $621.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TMO traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.39. 7,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,463. The stock has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $643.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $593.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,805,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

