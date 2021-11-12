Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently:

11/5/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $52.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

9/16/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $44.45 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 341.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $282,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $220,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

