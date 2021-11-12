Analyzing Aware (AWRE) and Its Peers

Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) is one of 369 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aware to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Aware has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware’s peers have a beta of -2.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aware and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58% Aware Competitors -122.06% -157.95% -4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aware and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million -$7.61 million -11.34 Aware Competitors $1.80 billion $351.55 million -38.69

Aware’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aware and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aware Competitors 2452 12418 23075 637 2.57

Aware currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.37%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Aware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aware is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aware beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

