Analyzing Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of FOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FOMO and Biloxi Marsh Lands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FOMO and Biloxi Marsh Lands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.26, indicating that its share price is 626% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Biloxi Marsh Lands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 91.40 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Biloxi Marsh Lands $10,000.00 251.00 -$990,000.00 ($0.33) -3.03

Biloxi Marsh Lands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FOMO.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

