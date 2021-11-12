Analyzing BIT Mining (BTCM) and Its Rivals

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BIT Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million -$34.21 million -14.12 BIT Mining Competitors $3.60 billion -$317.82 million 23.47

BIT Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.27% -14.90% -10.39% BIT Mining Competitors -372.72% -46.07% -39.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining Competitors 155 879 1671 47 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.26%. Given BIT Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIT Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.71, meaning that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIT Mining beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

