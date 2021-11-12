Analyzing Landmark Bancorp (LARK) and Its Competitors

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Landmark Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp Competitors 1571 7385 6646 355 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Landmark Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landmark Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million $19.49 million 6.74 Landmark Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.66

Landmark Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.85% 1.67% Landmark Bancorp Competitors 27.36% 11.90% 1.21%

Summary

Landmark Bancorp rivals beat Landmark Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

