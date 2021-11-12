Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,691 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.57% of Anaplan worth $43,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,748 shares of company stock worth $30,670,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $60.18 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

