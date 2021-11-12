Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $3.57 on Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $608.88 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00005584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,524,683 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

