ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

