Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,460.50 ($19.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,411.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,518.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

