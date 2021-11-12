APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $33.00 at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.