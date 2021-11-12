APENFT Market Cap Tops $90.49 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $371.73 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00221719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00090261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

