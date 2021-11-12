APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

APi Group (NYSE:APG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APG traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,422. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Get APi Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APi Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of APi Group worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.