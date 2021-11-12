Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Purchases 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APLE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 556,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

