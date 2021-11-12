Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report sales of $117.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.30 billion and the lowest is $115.28 billion. Apple posted sales of $111.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $385.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.27 billion to $392.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $409.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $398.61 billion to $423.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.90. 1,579,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,172,352. Apple has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,055,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Apple by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 47,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $257,491,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

