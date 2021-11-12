Applied Capital LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

