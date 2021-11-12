Applied Capital LLC Purchases 5,547 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $80.80.

