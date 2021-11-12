Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 85.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,152 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $104.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

