Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,157. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
