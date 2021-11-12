Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,157. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

