Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 332.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of APS traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.11. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.40. The firm has a market cap of C$288.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.