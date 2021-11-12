AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,368 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.84 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,128. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

