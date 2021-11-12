AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Winmark worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth about $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA opened at $253.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.42. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $165.82 and a twelve month high of $276.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $766,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,608 shares of company stock worth $6,043,376 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

