AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

