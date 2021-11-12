AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in FMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

NYSE:FMC opened at $105.68 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

