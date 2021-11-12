AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 50.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $48,204,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $30,258,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

