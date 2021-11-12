Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

AQMS stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.47. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

