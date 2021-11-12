Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $24.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,135,000 after acquiring an additional 234,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 958,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

