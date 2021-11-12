ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $31.48. 3,356,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several research analysts have commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

