Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.79. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Ardmore Shipping worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

