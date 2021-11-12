Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.12. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

ARDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

