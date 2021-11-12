Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.12. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.