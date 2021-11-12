Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $245.81 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00002887 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $245.81 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,199,684 coins and its circulating supply is 133,078,787 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.