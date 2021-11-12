Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $141.00 on Thursday. Arkema has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

