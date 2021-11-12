Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARKO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,283. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

